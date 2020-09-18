My statement for Politico Magazine on Justice Ginsburg’s Death

I submitted this statement to Politico Magazine. It will probably run later tonight, or perhaps tomorrow, with some edits.

On September 17, we marked the 233rd anniversary of the signing of the Constitution. Tonight, on September 18, we mourn the passing of a constitutional giant. Throughout her remarkable career, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg left an indelible mark on how our Constitution is understood. As an attorney, she litigated the landmark gender equality cases. Her strategy was simple but momentous: make the all-male Supreme Court understand why the government should not discriminate against people bcause of their sex. As a Supreme Court Justice, she eloquently and persuasively articulated her constitutional vision for nearly three decades. As a colleague she modeled civility, even with her jurisprudential foes. It is well known that she became dear friends with Justice Scalia. And as a pop icon, she inspired a generation of young women to aspire for greatness. May her memory be a blessing. The only consolation for this sad moment is that Justice Ginsburg can now be reunited with her beloved husband, Martin Ginsburg. I hope she can soon enjoy a performance of The Marriage of Figaro at the big opera house in the sky–with her old pal Justice Scalia humming along.