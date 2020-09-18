Nation’s Old Fogies Recall The Good Old Days When A Next-Gen Game System Meant A Noticeable Difference In Graphics

U.S.—The PS5 and the Xbox Series X are now available for preorder, and people are marveling at the next-generation systems and how if you put a magnifying glass up to the screen, you might be able to tell they have a higher resolution. The new systems also boast increased framerates, though you might need to be a hummingbird to perceive the difference.

