This is your BNN week in review. Our BNN news team brings you the latest polling data showing that Biden has a 100% chance of winning. We also check in with Stuart Stringer visiting an NFL game in the midst of the "Defund The Referees" movement. Also, defender of journalism Potato shares a disgusting tweet that is basically murder. These updates and more in our latest video.

