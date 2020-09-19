Episode 1129 Scott Adams: I Explain the McConnell Rule to Dale the Democrat, Princeton Confesses Racism, Tiny Dancer RBG

September 19, 2020
  • An awesome Presidential response to news of RBG passing
  • Explaining “McConnell Rule” to Dale the Democrat
  • Talk of “burn down the country”
  • Chant: “Who do we protect?” “Black criminals!”
  • Princeton systemic racism investigation
  • Pending “Bombshell” report on Hunter Biden and Burisma

