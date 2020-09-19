Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

An awesome Presidential response to news of RBG passing

Explaining “McConnell Rule” to Dale the Democrat

Talk of “burn down the country”

Chant: “Who do we protect?” “Black criminals!”

Princeton systemic racism investigation

Pending “Bombshell” report on Hunter Biden and Burisma

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1129 Scott Adams: I Explain the McConnell Rule to Dale the Democrat, Princeton Confesses Racism, Tiny Dancer RBG appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.