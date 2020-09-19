Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- An awesome Presidential response to news of RBG passing
- Explaining “McConnell Rule” to Dale the Democrat
- Talk of “burn down the country”
- Chant: “Who do we protect?” “Black criminals!”
- Princeton systemic racism investigation
- Pending “Bombshell” report on Hunter Biden and Burisma
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1129 Scott Adams: I Explain the McConnell Rule to Dale the Democrat, Princeton Confesses Racism, Tiny Dancer RBG appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.