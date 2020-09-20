Episode 1130 Scott Adams: Supreme Court Gender Discrimination, How to Escape a BLM Mob, Beta Storms Aplenty, Schumer Threats

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- Senator Schumer and Blumenthal threaten…violence?
- It is NOT okay, to say you hope half the country dies
- COVID19 ethnic differences in mortality
- Monetized incentive to code deaths as COVID19
- Potential SCOTUS strategies for President Trump
- SCOTUS candidate gender discrimination
