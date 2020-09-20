Episode 1130 Scott Adams: Supreme Court Gender Discrimination, How to Escape a BLM Mob, Beta Storms Aplenty, Schumer Threats

September 20, 2020
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

  • Senator Schumer and Blumenthal threaten…violence?
  • It is NOT okay, to say you hope half the country dies
  • COVID19 ethnic differences in mortality
  • Monetized incentive to code deaths as COVID19
  • Potential SCOTUS strategies for President Trump
  • SCOTUS candidate gender discrimination

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1130 Scott Adams: Supreme Court Gender Discrimination, How to Escape a BLM Mob, Beta Storms Aplenty, Schumer Threats appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: ,