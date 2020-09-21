Brace Yourself For “Second Wave” Panic

“The government has announced people in England who test positive for COVID-19,” Sky News reports, “will have a ‘legal obligation’ to self-isolate from 28 September.”

Get ready.

Second wave fears are on the rise…

And the politicos never waste an opportunity to capitalize on abject terror.

Jumping ahead of the curve, health officials in the UK have done everything in their power to make sure everyone is as frightened as possible.

Professor Carl Heneghan, an epidemiologist at Oxford University said this to the BBC: “What’s happening at the moment is the language and the rhetoric is making people so fearful and terrorised that they’re going beyond the guidance because they’re so fearful of what’s coming next.”

Unfortunately, the UK is likely just a drop in the bucket of what’s to come when the fears hit fever pitch during flu season.

Which is why we’re putting together a book, with your help, at breakneck speed.

In fact, over the next couple of weeks, you’re going to see (and, if you like, participate in) the book’s creation.

Work-in-progress book cover…

The Second Wave Survival Guide

Astute LFT readers recall we started this crowdsourced book project last week.

(We still need your help. If you haven’t already, check out the original post and add your suggestions for the chapters.)

We’ve already received some great responses.

Just a taste…

Your fellow LFT patron, Scott S., wrote: “The best suggestion I have heard on how to handle COVID came from a 90 year-old man who said: “Sequester the old, the infirm, and the predisposed, and let everyone else go back to work, and go back to living normal lives.”

And, Tom M., who pointed out, “one of the things that frustrated me was the lack of discussion about strengthening our immune system. I think this is vital and was really overlooked. I mean, when you have flu season, they always say rest, drink plenty of fluids, etc. so why not for the virus. Building our immune systems with sunlight, vitamin C, exercise, etc. could go a long way to helping us fight the virus. I guess there’s no money in it or no scare tactics for the media, so it was left to the wayside.”

Indeed.

“Chris,” says another, “what I think is missing from your article is a grand statement of the desperate need for a Constitutional Amendment to preserve the separation of medicine versus state.”

(Great point. We’ll cover that in episodes to come, and to be included in the book. Thanks!)

Have some suggestions, tips, or feedback? Email it: lftmailbag@lfb.org

More to come on the book content — and your responses — all week.

The Second Wave is Nigh

For now, let’s take a quick look at how this “second wave” is, as we predicted back in May, already beginning to play itself out.

Yesterday, as reported in the BBC, it was announced…

Starting on the 28th, new regulations in the UK will make it illegal for people not to lock themselves in their homes — sick or not, doesn’t matter — if they test positive for COVID-19… or are, even without a test, requested to do so by the NHS test and trace.

The government says those who breach new self-isolation rules will be faced with £1,000 fines rising to £10,000 fines for repeat offenses.

Hancock, the health secretary, advises all citizens to follow the COVID rules or they will get tougher.

In anticipation of this measure, health officials have been pumping doom and gloom for weeks.

During a recent press briefing, the UK’s chief scientific adviser warned that coronavirus cases could reach 49,000 within weeks unless reinfection rates slow.

This would translate, he said, to “200-plus deaths a day” by November.

How have they come to this conclusion? Well, according to the test results, coronavirus cases in the UK are doubling roughly every seven days.

But you know what else is increasing? Testing.

Officials in the UK have invoked so much fear about the “second wave”… people are standing in lines around the block to get tested.

Testing demand is, as the BBC reported last week, “significantly outstripping” capacity.

And this is precisely what the officials want.

As part of “Operation Moonshot,” the UK government wants to spend $100 billion to increase COVID-19 testing capacity to 10 million tests per day.

The project promises a “huge new operational infrastructure,” with testing being doled out in pharmacies, schools, and workplaces.

And yet, the officials have not responded to any of the experts criticizing this approach.

After all, not one establishmentarian health expert has dared confront the question of false positives. (If they did, the house of cards would collapse.)

We’ve talked at length about the “testing problem of the testing problem” in the past, most recently here.

We’re far from alone.

More Tests Means More “Cases”

Dr. Michael Yeadon, now semi-retired, spent over 30 years studying disease and researching and developing new treatments for allergic and inflammatory disorders of the lungs and skin.

He’s written two articles on COVID-19, both of which outline many of the unmentionable absurdities surrounding the “second wave” public discussion.

In fact, they’re probably the most important reads of September as we face an impending second wave panic.

1] How Likely is a Second Wave

2] The Deadly Danger of False Positives

Excerpt:

“As there is no foundational, medical or scientific literature which tells us to expect a ‘second wave’, I began to pay more attention to the phrase as it appeared on TV, radio and print media – all on the same day – and has been relentlessly repeated ever since. I was interviewed recently by Julia Hartley-Brewer on her talkRADIO show and on that occasion I called on the Government to disclose to us the evidence upon which they were relying to predict this second wave. Surely they have some evidence? I don’t think they do. I searched and am very qualified to do so, drawing on academic friends, and we were all surprised to find that there is nothing at all. The last two novel coronaviruses, Sar (2003) and MERS (2012), were of one wave each. Even the WW1 flu ‘waves’ were almost certainly a series of single waves involving more than one virus. I believe any second wave talk is pure speculation.”

We’ll dig into the nitty-gritty of both articles tomorrow… and show you why what’s happening in the UK, if the fearmongers around the world have their way, may be coming to your state, city, and neighborhood.

Even so, don’t twist yourself in knots.

Afraid of the second wave?

Don’t be.

There’s plenty you can do.

Stay tuned.

Until tomorrow,

Chris Campbell

Managing editor, Laissez Faire Today

