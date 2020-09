WASHINGTON, D.C.—In anticipation of Trump's upcoming announcement of who he will nominate to the Supreme Court, the Democrats have posted a nationwide job listing for believable accusers to tarnish the reputation of whoever Trump nominates. The best candidates from all applicants will be invited to a casting call in D.C. to show off their "believable accusation" ability.

The post Democrats Post Job Listing For Supreme Court Nominee Accusers appeared first on The Babylon Bee.