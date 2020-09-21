Episode 1131 Scott Adams: How AI is Already Killing Us, Reframing Racism, Pelosi and Biden Gaffes, Word Salad Criticisms, RBG Stuff

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

AI drove the prosecution and death of Jake Gardner

Why/how the AI algorithms already own/control us

AI has broken the “honor system” in government

BLM deleted their embarrassing “What We Believe” web page

Pelosi threatens impeachment if President Trump does his job

Study says correlation between activists and ignorance

