My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- AI drove the prosecution and death of Jake Gardner
- Why/how the AI algorithms already own/control us
- AI has broken the “honor system” in government
- BLM deleted their embarrassing “What We Believe” web page
- Pelosi threatens impeachment if President Trump does his job
- Study says correlation between activists and ignorance
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1131 Scott Adams: How AI is Already Killing Us, Reframing Racism, Pelosi and Biden Gaffes, Word Salad Criticisms, RBG Stuff appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.