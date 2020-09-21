Our SCOTUS Wars Were a Long Time Coming

"We have the Senate," President Donald Trump said Monday morning, with we meaning the GOP. And that means, in contrast with Barack Obama's stymied 2016 attempt to fill a Supreme Court vacancy during a presidential election year, Republicans ready to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg "can sort of do what you want."

As a description of crude power politics, that's mostly true. (We shall see if more Republican senators pre-announce their intention not to vote on a SCOTUS nomination before Election Day.) But as power politics becomes more crude, is that good for the country on balance?

So begins the debate on this week's Reason Roundtable podcast, starring Nick Gillespie, Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, and Katherine Mangu-Ward. The gang discusses political hypocrisy, congressional irresponsibility, and the mutual degradation of norms (and Norms), as well as the latest in federal corona spending, Trump's ridiculously interventionist TikTok exertions, and prohibition baseball in quarantined California.

