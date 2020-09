SNOWVILLE, UT—According to sources, local homeschooling parents Drew and Sandy Denson have decided it's time to have 'the talk' with their young and innocent 25-year-old son Clay. After mustering up some courage, they sat down with him to explain where babies come from.

The post Homeschooling Parents Sit 25-Year-Old Down To Have 'The Talk' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.