The formula

(x-5)(x-4)(x-3)(x-2)(x-1)x(x+1)(x+2)(x+3)(x+4)(x+5)

could of course be expanded out into a polynomial. As you might gather, it would be a polynomial of order 11, with 12 coefficients, i.e., ax11+bx10…+ix2+jx+k. So far, nothing mysterious here.

What is the value of the sum of all the coefficients, a+b+…+i+j+k? Show all work!