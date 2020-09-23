Episode 1133 Scott Adams: Why America Will Survive and Thrive, Biden Allegations, Everyone Accused Seems Innocent Lately, Bloomberg

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- Packing the courts, could destroy our republic…per RBG
- EO banning CRT in government, military, contractors
- Critical Race Theory SCAPEGOATS one race
- Kyle Rittenhouse closer to a hero than not
- High profile cases keep turning out to overthought
- Unsolved rape cases solved via DNA tracing
