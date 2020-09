WASHINGTON, D.C.—At a press conference today, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced to all his loyal fans that the pandemic which took the world by storm in 2020 would be returning for a second season in 2021. According to sources, the decision to renew the dramatic event for yet another year came after intense negotiations between investors, Hollywood actors, and television networks.

