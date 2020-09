WASHINGTON, D.C.—With the increasing likelihood of Justice Ginsburg's empty seat being filled by a pro-life judge, Republicans in the House and Senate are growing nervous that Roe v. Wade could actually be overturned, completely erasing all possible reasons anyone would ever vote for them.

