HOUSTON, TX—Americans cheered this week as officials from the Johnson Space Center announced detailed plans for sending the first female astronaut to the moon. In addition to walking on the moon, the chosen candidate will also have the privilege of being the first to plant a "Live, Laugh, Love" sign on the lunar surface.

The post NASA To Send Female Astronaut To Moon To Plant Historic 'Live, Laugh, Love' Sign appeared first on The Babylon Bee.