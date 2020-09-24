Second Wave: Priming the Pump

“The truth will set you free, but you have to endure the labor pains of birthing it.”

– Iyanla Vanzant

Among others, here are some things scientifically proven to suppress the human immune system.

1] Anxiety

2] Low Vitamin D

3] Too little time outdoors

4] Grief

5] Lack of exercise

6] Stress

7] Isolation

8] Panic

We’ve known for almost two decades negative emotions are directly linked to lower immunity. Now, with that in mind, think about what the average individual has gone through in the midst of this pandemic, including the underrated second-order effects of the shutdowns and the ongoing civil unrest.

Now think about that in terms of the media that most of us consume on a daily basis. I’ve long ditched Zuckbook because, even before the pandemic, I noticed it’d become a cesspit of outrage and fear porn. ( Let’s not forget Facebook openly used almost a million of its users as lab rats, intentionally seeing if they could manipulate their emotions… and with disturbing success . Raise your hand if you think they stopped.)

No less, if you’re the type to listen to the mainstream media day in and day out, then good luck keeping your anxiety levels low. It’s no surprise a rising number of people believe the media is intentionally trying to keep people in fear. Trust in mainstream media has been on a downward trend for decades, but 2020 has accelerated this trend like nothing we’ve seen .

And perhaps the mainstream media is, in fact, intent on keeping you in fear. It doesn’t necessarily require a grand conspiracy. (But, at this point, I’m not ruling anything out.) It’s simple, actually. Fear is good for ratings . I see it most these days in the way the media reports on case numbers and “outbreaks” (led by, as we’ll recap tomorrow, faulty “confirmed case” procedures which, for this reason, have been phased out in countries like Belgium.)

As for our politicians and health experts, this has been the year true colors emerge. From many of them, we’ve seen hypocritical and arbitrary lockdown enforcement, absurd and often counterproductive rules, conflicting and confusing guidelines, weapons-grade gaslighting, and much more.

If we are to truly be rearing up for a “second wave,” our most highly praised public health officials, astonishingly, seem to have little interest in educating populations on how the immune system works… and what we can do to best protect ourselves and take responsibility over our own health.

The guidelines thus far, if we are to take into account the list of things that suppress our immune systems, only appear to be setting us up for failure. Call me crazy, but it seems, if anything, the past six months have been just priming the pump for a remarkably bad “second wave.”

Worst-Case Scenarios

What can we say about the worst-case scenario of the second wave? Well, to answer that, let’s take a look at what’s keeping many people up at night. For some, it’s full-blown medical, social, and political tyranny (as seen in Australia and New Zealand), and economic devastation (as we’re beginning to see in New York City). For others, frankly speaking, it’s mass death and total devastation in terms of lives lost.

Though these scenarios have often been framed as such, none of them are mutually exclusive. Though we’ve been hammered for six months with little more than false dilemmas… this narrative, we can see now, has only gotten in the way of us finding reasonable and creative solutions to move us forward in any meaningful way… and without having to sit on our hands and wait for Big Pharma to swoop in and save us.

We’re told we must either protect lives, the economy, or basic civil rights. (Pick one!) Obviously, this line of thinking only reveals a frightening lack of understanding that all three of these things are interdependent for a healthy society. They are a three-legged stool. If we kick one away, no matter which one it is, it’s devastating for the other two, too.

A weakened economy cannot possibly be nimble enough to fight off infectious disease. Neither can a population wherein its most vulnerable are not safeguarded from disease. And a healthy and able population is helpless when it’s been infantilized, demoralized, stripped of its dignity and basic civil rights.

The purpose of this project… The Second Wave Survival Guide … is to conjure up — as best we can — a way to do all three. Forget the false dichotomies. How do we protect the vulnerable, the economy, and our basic natural freedoms?

Is it impossible? Not by a long shot.

(In the second part of this series, starting next week, we’ll start running through specific solutions… and what you can do to stay safe, sane, keep your life open, and even thrive in the midst of even harsh lockdowns. We still need your input. Click here to see the details on the book… and to contribute to the upcoming chapters .)

Of course, many of us already know what’s coming if we don’t find answers to this question. We only have to look at the places that are already living through it. In Australia, we’re seeing levels of tyranny previously believed to be unimaginable in the 21st century. (More on that in Saturday’s episode.)

In places around America and the world, once great (and not-so-great) cities suffer under the weight of incredibly hare-brained restrictions while their “leaders,” as we showed yesterday in our Wall of Shame , skirt their own guidelines as they please. Right now in the UK and Canada, we see the governments and media ramping up the fear level to inappropriate heights so that citizens do one thing seemingly necessary to kick off a second wave… get tested.

But more on that… with hard numbers you’re not being given… to come. Tomorrow, we’ll do a quick recap of what we’ve learned so far in anticipation of next week.

The truth shall set us free.

Stay tuned.

Until tomorrow,

Chris Campbell

Managing editor, Laissez Faire Today

