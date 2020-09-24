KATY, TX—Local woman Wendy Bryerson announced today she will not be confirming any of her husband Jake's restaurant nominations.
The post Wife Refuses To Confirm Any Of Husband's Restaurant Nominations appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
Aggregating The Best In Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
KATY, TX—Local woman Wendy Bryerson announced today she will not be confirming any of her husband Jake's restaurant nominations.
The post Wife Refuses To Confirm Any Of Husband's Restaurant Nominations appeared first on The Babylon Bee.