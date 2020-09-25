Hitler and the Democrats: Leftwing Kindred

“Michigan Democratic Rep. Brenda Lawrence compared President Donald Trump’s presidency to Adolf Hitler’s rule during the Holocaust” it was reported earlier this month. Please note that this statement was made in a public forum by a national level Democrat who is a member of the US House of Representatives.

Early in August Jim Clyburn, the House majority whip and one of the most powerful Democrats in Washington said this of Donald Trump on CNN: “I feel very strongly that he is Mussolini, Putin is Hitler.” Given how unhinged the Democrats are these days, we actually have to commend Clyburn for his relative restraint. The South Carolina democrat assigned Hitler status to Putin while being content to downgrade Trump to the level of Fuhrer’s Italian sidekick.

Needless to say, the pejorative “Hitler” is the Left’s favorite term of abuse which they hurl freely at those who disagree with them. But who really was Adolf Hitler? Since his name features so prominently in the Left’s language, it is important that we understand where he stood ideologically. Being clear about who Hitler was will be of great value. For one thing, this knowledge will help us identify those elements in our own political landscape that are ideologically allied with him. This, in turn, will enable us to protect ourselves against these elements and also give us the moral clarity to warn them of the dangerous path they are on.

When trying to come to grips with Hitler, we need to realize that he was first and foremost a socialist. Socialists, of course, come in different stripes and varieties. What they all invariably share, however, is their conviction that society should be commanded by the State. To put it another way, socialists hold the view that the State should be in charge. They believe that the State should set the course not only for the nation’s economy but also be in control of the public square as well as of the private lives of its citizens. In sum, a socialist is someone who believes that society should be run and controlled by the State.

As a socialist – from the moment he seized power – Hitler was keen to build a strong centralized state which would control nearly every aspect of German life. Revealingly, the full name of his political party – which was the National Socialist Party also known as the Nazi Party – was “Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei.” It translates into English as the National Socialist German Workers’ Party. Notice the terms “Socialist” and “Workers” in the name. They immediately betray the nature of this organization: a typical socialist outfit. About this there can be little doubt. After all, why would the Nazis call themselves socialists if they did not believe themselves to be such?

Reviewing historical evidence in his essay titled “Hitler and the Socialist Dream,” the renown Cambridge scholar George Watson wrote this:

“It is now clear beyond all reasonable doubt that Hitler and his associates believed they were socialists, and that others, including democratic socialists, thought so too. The title of National Socialism was not hypocritical.”

Would you like to know where Hitler got his socialism from? Writes Watson:

Hitler acknowledged his profound debt to the Marxian tradition. “I have learned a great deal from Marxism” he once remarked, “as I do not hesitate to admit.”

So, Adolf Hitler was socialist who imbided his leftist ways from none other than Karl Marx himself.

This brings us to a crucial point that will have far reaching consequences for our understanding of who Hitler was. As a socialist, Hitler is a leftist and therefore belongs on the left side of the political spectrum. Today it is generally believed that Hitler resided on the extreme Right, but this is not the case. This untruth has been planted and spread by Western leftists who are for obvious reasons anxious to disown their notorious compadre. What gave the leftists a cover for their obfuscation was Hitler’s racism and nationalism which he superimposed on his socialist underpinnings. This muddied the waters just enough to make the lie possible. The truth, however, remains that fundamentally Hitler was your standard socialist, somewhat downstream from total statists like Lenin, Stalin or Castro.

There is a saying that if something looks like a duck, quacks like a duck and walks like a duck, then it is a duck. We should apply the same principle here: If Hitler says that he is a socialist, has learned from a socialist, calls himself a socialist and quacks like a socialist, then he is a socialist.

A duck and a socialist

Furnished with this knowledge, we can now place Hitler in his proper place on the political spectrum and see how he relates to other political actors of both past and present. Below is the political spectrum drawn correctly. Its basis is the prominence assigned by various players to the State vis-a-vis means of production, which is generally the most telling measure by which to evaluate their ideological position.

Political spectrum correctly drawn

We can now see that even though American Leftists continually accuse their opponents of being Hitler, it is actually themselves who qualify for this designation. Both being essentially socialist in orientation, Hitler’s views on the role of the State place him roughly in the same region of the continuum as the bulk of the Democrat Party. This may come as a surprise to some people, but it is true nonetheless. Think of Bernie Sanders, for example, a self-confessed socialist from Vermont. Sanders, the most exciting Democrat politician today, enjoys a wide and enthusiastic support among the base.

Like those of “Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei,” Sander’s instincts and convictions are vibrantly socialist. The Washington Examiner notes:

“Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders warmly praised Cuba and the Soviet Union in the late 1980s after visiting each, dismissing “horrors” in Cuba as right-wing propaganda and praising Soviet infrastructure even as dictatorship prevailed and the country was on the verge of collapse.”

Even the leftwing USA Today had to concede that Sanders “has made a lifelong career of ingratiating himself with anti-American radicals of various left-wing stripes.” We also learn that “Cuba’s Marxist-Leninist revolution has been another one of Sanders’ pet causes. In 1989, he issued a public statement piling praise on Castro’s regime.”

And this is what Bernie Sanders himself has said about that human and societal disaster also known as the Republic of Cuba:

“For better or for worse, the Cuban revolution is a very profound and very deep revolution. Much deeper than I had understood. More interesting than their providing their people with free health care, free education, free housing … is that they are in fact creating a very different value system than the one we are familiar with.”

Apart from the fact that Cuban hospitals are vermin infested hell holes and most Cubans live in shacks, Bernie is right on the money.

Here is an account of one of the latest victims of Cuban Healthcare:

We are in a terrible hospital, in awful sanitary conditions, when they give us food, they ask us to drink the soup from the plate, [without a spoon], there is not even toilet paper… they do not give us news of any kind, and it is impossible to talk with any doctor.

But never mind this — Bernie still thinks Cuban Healthcare is excellent. It is informed views such as these that have made the socialist Sanders the most appealing and admired politician in the Democratic field today. So much so that Sanders would have won the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination if not for the machinations of the Clintonites at the Democratic National Committee who essentially stole it from him. If a socialist is the most popular politician in the Democratic party what does it tell you about the nature of this party? As far their views on the role of government vis-à-vis means of production, Sanders’ followers would see eye to eye with Hitler’s National Socialists. The ideological kin that they are, the two stand shoulder to shoulder on the left side of the political spectrum.

An avowed socialist: In 2016 his Democratic nomination was stolen by the Clintonistas at the DNC

A radical though Sanders may be, there are many prominent Democrats whose views place them even further left. We can mention Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Abdullahi Omar or Maxine Waters. If ever implemented, Ocasio-Cortez’s New Green Deal would effectually require a complete takeover of the American economy by the State. Or take the Somali born hijab-clad Congresswoman Ilhan Omar who recently called for a complete dismantling of American society as we know it:

“We can’t stop at criminal justice reform or policing reform. We are not merely fighting to tear down the systems of oppression in the criminal justice system. We are fighting to tear down systems of oppression that exist in housing, in education, in health care, in employment, [and] in the air we breathe.”

The present system would be presumably replaced by some version of an all-powerful State which would eliminate all injustice and guarantee perfect equity. Only such a State would have the ability to fight the “oppression” that apparently exists even in the air we inhale. Even Adolf Hitler himself would not call for such far-reaching governmental powers. Clearly, the avowedly socialist Hitler was more moderate in his views of the role of the State than these American radicals. Some people may think the comparison is unwarranted since these Democrats have not wrought the kind of damage the Fuhrer did. The difference, however, is not in the extremeness of their views but in the ability to implement them. As of now, these Democrats have not had the power or means to execute their radical agenda. Should they succeed the results would undoubtedly be similar.

There are, in fact, striking affinities between today’s Hard Left and Hitler to which we have drawn attention earlier. When it comes to fundamentals such their shared aversion to freedom of speech, silencing opposition, cancel culture, political correctness, censorship, intimidation of opponents, collectivism, etc. their positions and instincts are practically indistinguishable. We have summarized these correspondences in a graphic called The Ideological Pedigree Table of Values and Views. It shows that today’s Hard Left – which has recently completed its capture of the Democrat Party – and authoritarians like Hitler hail from the same psychological and ideological root. Both are essentially leftwing totalitarians.

It could, in fact, be said that the Democratic Left is a present-day version of Hitler’s National Socialists. The two could not be closer as far as the first principles are concerned. Consider these parallels. Both Hitler and today’s Left are decidedly socialist. They are both intensely racist and use race as a central element of their platform. Hitler’s racism was primarily directed against Jews. His form of racism is called anti-antisemitism. Democrats’ racism is primarily directed against white people. We can call this form of racism anti-whiteism. And for both the concept of their nation is of great importance albeit they spin it in reverse direction.

Democrats’ Racism

If you should think that comparing Democrat’s racism to that of Hitler is an exaggeration, you only need to go to the protests / riots which are now taking place all across America. These events are in reality nothing other than Democrat rallies organized and attended exclusively by the Democrat base none of whom would ever think of voting Republican. In fact, Trump voters are decidedly not welcome. If one gets ever identified as such, he or she is in immediate danger of grievous bodily harm or death. Only recently a Trump voter was murdered in cold blood during one such rally. His name was Aaron J. Danielson and he was shot point black in the chest. When the news of his murder was announced, the assembled Democrats clapped and cheered in delight. Here is an account of their appalling celebration from Portland Courant:

A group rallying after the fatal shooting of Aaron J. Danielson celebrated the man’s death. “We can take of the problem on our own. I am not sad that a f-cking fascist died tonight,” an unknown woman yelled into a bullhorn. Cheers erupted from the crowd around her punctuated by people saying “yes!’

As many have noticed, these Democrat convocations seethe with racism in which participants carry placards with inscriptions such as “F-ck Whiteness” while slogans such as “F-ck White People!” serve as their marching chants.

The democrat base showing their true racist colors

This is the Democratic base showing their true racist colors and the Democrat leaders and politicians not only refuse to condemn their racism, they openly and enthusiastically encourage the events where it takes place. What these mobs of Democrats are expressing in their chants and banners is the spirit and the soul of their party. Even Hitler and his mobs were not so public and brazen about their racism, and certainly not before they seized the power.

Democrats’ Negative Nationalism: Anti-Americanism

As we would expect from Hitler’s ideological kin, the concept of their nation also plays a central role in Democrats’ agenda. But while Hitler’s nationalism was positive in orientation – he extolled the German Fatherland and culture – the Democrats’ nationalism is negative: they denigrate their own country and their culture. The name of Hitler’s positive nationalism was Deutscher Nationalismus. The name of the Democrats’ negative nationalism is anti-Americanism.

The Democrats’ anti-Americanism is on public display at their rallies in which the burning of the American Flag has become something of a regular ritual. And so are the chants “F-ck America.” But it is not only the mobs of rank-and-file Democrat voters who harbor such views toward their nation. The dislike of America is shared by Democrats through all walks of life. Have you ever heard a Democrat sincerely say anything nice about their country?

Democrat voters display their anti-Americanism

Whenever they open their mouths on the subject of America, it is usually to denigrate and put her down. They regularly assert or imply that America is uniquely unjust and oppressive. They routinely claim that theirs is a country based on exploitation, slavery and oppression. From their tone you can sense that they think there is little good about America or her past. When the President of the United States was giving his 4th of July speech this year under the Mount Rushmore a well-known moderator for a major TV network said that the talk was being given on the land stolen from the Indians under the statues of slave owners. Both claims were specious, but this just shows you what the American leftists truly think of their own country: they can never find anything good in it. The fact that America has created the most affluent society in history where all people enjoy equal rights and full freedoms somehow escape their notice. What they also do not notice is the fact that America has for the better part of the past century been the most desirable place to be.

Showing who they are: Democrats defacing monuments and spraying communist symbols

People from all over the world have been eager to immigrate to America, because in their view it was the best society on the planet to live in. And they were probably right. This, however, is quickly changing now as the Democrats – which are now virtually indistinguishable from the Hard Left – are doing their best to destroy American society, its institutions and its values. In the last four months alone, the Democrat mobs have managed to burn dozens of American cities. These violent rioters are nothing other than the equivalent of Hitler’s notorious brownshirts.

Being Hitler’s kindred, it is no surprise that Democrats’ works result in ruin and destruction. As Hitler ruined Germany, so will Democrats ruin America if they ever manage to gain power. It should be the hope of all good and patriotic American that this never happens. As a warning and as instruction to those who still do not see the Democrats’ real nature, we present a table of similarities.

As you can see, both the Democrats’ and Hitler’s programs revolve around the same three basic planks:

Socialism

Racism

Nationalism

The minor variations between them – such as the target of racism and the positive/negative orientation of nationalism – are merely due to the somewhat different circumstances and times in which these totalitarians operate.

To express it another way, change Hitler’s target of racism from Jews to whites and his German nationalism to anti Americanism and what you get are today’s Democrats. Revealingly, the two agree on nearly everything from their violent tactics down to their shared dislike of America.

We would do well to contemplate the implications of this carefully.

