Never Again! (Some Restrictions May Apply)

There are certain “firsts” we all remember from youth. Our first kiss. Our first car. Our first time being chased off a college campus by an angry mob of Jews shouting, “Never again!”

Okay, that last one may be unique to me.

See, that’s what happened when I was invited by a student group to speak at UCLA in January 1992. After I was pummeled on stage in front of news cameras, a furious mob of about 200 students, Chabad members, and Jewish activists began chanting, “Never again! Never again!” as I fled like Don Knotts with a hotfoot.

So I take that “never again” crap rather personally. In theory, it’s supposed to be the mating call of the Holocaust-averse Jew, a defiant declaration that we Jews will never again be mistreated and abused as we were under Hitler. And last week the never-againers were in quite a tizzy over a new Holocaust survey sponsored by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, an organization that purports to seek “a small measure of justice for Jewish victims of Nazi persecution” (to clarify, the Conference defines “small” as “massive, disproportionate, and unending”). And what a survey it was! Apparently, most millennials don’t know the number of Jewish Holocaust victims (oy!). Almost half can’t name a single concentration camp (gevalt!). And a whopping 30% of them blame the Holocaust on the United States, FDR, and the Jews themselves, nearly tying the 33% who place the blame on Germany (vey iz mir!).

The survey results were met with so much anguished Jewish garment-rending, it sounded like the earth itself had ripped a fart.

The survey was conducted by Schoen Cooperman, an outfit run by a character named Douglas Schoen who, depending on the source, either donates money to Democrats to infiltrate the party for Republicans or donates to Republicans to infiltrate the party for Democrats. Schoen is, to use the proper clinical term, one shifty-ass mutherfucker, so I take the survey with many grains of kosher salt (I’m reminded that every few decades a bogus Holocaust survey is released to gin up a “never again” frenzy).

Schoen has refused to release a breakdown of the responses by race and ethnicity. Thirty-five percent of the millennial respondents were black or Latino; this is important because black children are conditioned from birth (thanks, ironically, to predominantly Jewish academics) to not care about anything except “black history.” Black students are expected to be ignorant of “the white man’s past.” You wanna interest black kids in the Holocaust? Spin a tale about how crematoriums were invented by a black man named DeBurnham Chard because racist whites barred black corpses from earthen burials.

And Hispanic students taught en español (again, ironically, thanks to predominantly Jewish academics) have probably not been exposed to the same Holocaust texts as English-speakers (sadly, I Survived Hitler’s Ovens by Olga Lengyel has never been translated into Zapotec).

So without the racial/ethnic data, the survey is of limited value (Schoen refused my repeated requests for a detailed black/white/Hispanic breakdown of the results).

Still, the survey has done its job, uniting mainstream left and mainstream right in a common pledge to up the volume on Holocaust education in U.S. schools, because you can’t never again if you don’t never forget.

