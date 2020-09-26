Democrats: ‘Without Abortion, Women Might Have To Settle For Having 7 Kids And Sitting On The Highest Court In The Land’

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Democrats are lamenting after Trump revealed his nomination to take Justice Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court: Amy Coney Barrett. Experts say that Amy Coney Barrett will set women's rights back approximately 6000 years since Judge Barrett is one of those weird Catholics who "actually believe all that stuff." The greatest fear, according to 95% of people with purple hair, is that she will take away everyone's sacred right to kill their own children in abortion.

