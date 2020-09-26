Episode 1136 Scott Adams: Debate Strategy, Dividing the Country into Two Countries, ACB, Vitamin D, Black America Plan

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Biden debate options, possibilities

A “color revolution” in process…in America?

Amy Coney Barrett expectations

Bill Maher ponders “rounding up” Republicans

Whiteboard: Luck

Joe Biden’s offensive “stupid bastards” remark

