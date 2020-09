WASHINGTON, D.C.—According to sources, Evangelical leaders descended on the capital to congratulate Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Soon after Trump's announcement, they gathered around her for prayer, and of course, the traditional Evangelical ceremony where they anointed her head with Chick-Fil-A sauce.

The post Evangelical Leaders Anoint Amy Coney Barrett With Cup Of Chick Fil A Sauce appeared first on The Babylon Bee.