Episode 1137 Scott Adams: Biden Brain Farts, Black Strategy Matters, Why Antifa Wants Trump to Win, Seattle Solves Racism

3 key things, Seattle has done to overcome systemic racism

Ibram X. Kendi…wonderfully provocative

BLM/Antifa protesters do NOT want Joe Biden to win

FBI used Russian agent to spy on Trump campaign

1,000 Proud Boys and NO major conflicts

The domestic terrorist group, ironically named Antifa

