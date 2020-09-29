Episode 1139 Scott Adams: Debate Preview, I Explain Trump Taxes to Artists, Ballot Harvesting, Shy Trump Supporters

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Money morons

Why haven’t MSNBC and CNN interviewed a tax expert?

Name the tax codes you think should be changed

Brit Hume describes Joe Biden as…”plainly senile”

Watch for the Biden over-smile in tonight’s debate

llhan Omar ballot harvesting story, media black hole?

