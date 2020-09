CLEVELAND, OH—Biden came out swinging in tonight's presidential debate. For the first several minutes, he shocked the live audience and viewers across the country with his clear, concise rhetoric and thoughtful, well-researched answers. Unfortunately, suspicions arose when what appeared to be a radio antenna slowly emerged from the back of Biden's head.

