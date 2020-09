BOSTON, MA—According to sources, local Christian Bartholomew Vanderbilt experienced a strange sense of déjà vu while walking past No Walls City Church in Boston. Upon seeing the church doors, the cross, and the stained glass windows, he had a very vague recollection of something he used to do on Sunday mornings.

