U.S.—Joe Biden claimed in a speech today that Communist China is "just an idea" and "not a real organization."
The post Biden Claims Communist China Is 'Just An Idea' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
Aggregating The Best In Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
U.S.—Joe Biden claimed in a speech today that Communist China is "just an idea" and "not a real organization."
The post Biden Claims Communist China Is 'Just An Idea' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.