President Trump, First Lady Test Positive for Coronavirus

At about 1:00 Friday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted that he and Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19:

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Earlier in the day Thursday, White House adviser Hope Hicks, who had been traveling recently with Trump and attended a rally in Duluth, Minnesota, tested positive for the coronavirus. Subsequently Trump announced that he and the first lady would be quarantining themselves and getting tested.

A note from Trump's physician confirms that the two tested positive for the virus, but it doesn't indicate whether either or them have developed any symptoms of illness:

Obviously, there will be more to come.