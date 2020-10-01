President Trump, First Lady Test Positive for Coronavirus

October 1, 2020
At about 1:00 Friday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted that he and Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19:

Earlier in the day Thursday, White House adviser Hope Hicks, who had been traveling recently with Trump and attended a rally in Duluth, Minnesota, tested positive for the coronavirus. Subsequently Trump announced that he and the first lady would be quarantining themselves and getting tested.

A note from Trump's physician confirms that the two tested positive for the virus, but it doesn't indicate whether either or them have developed any symptoms of illness:

