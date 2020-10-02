Will this Leader Continue to Deliver the Upside?

Today, we’re going to take a look at one of the strongest stocks over the past few months: FedEx Corp. (FDX).

FDX is the worldwide leader in logistics and transportation services for commercial and residential clients.

The stock has been in a strong uptrend and is currently at yet another all-time high.

The question is: Will FDX continue to deliver the upside here… or is it time for a rest?

Let’s take a look at the daily chart below for some clues…

There’s no denying FDX is in an uptrend, but if we look at the on-balance volume (OBV) indicator (the bottom panel of the chart) we see a divergence.

A divergence occurs when price moves in one direction, but an indicator used on the same chart does not confirm the move.

OBV is a good indicator to look “under the hood” of a move and see if the horsepower is there to support it. Currently, the OBV is telling us there is no confirmation here with the move to new highs on FDX.

This isn’t a sell signal — it’s just a caution signal for the time being.

Trade Smart,

Michael Saul

Analyst, Chart of the Day

