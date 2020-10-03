My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- What caused so many COVID19 White House infections?
- The most 2020 things that could happen
- Is HCQ in the President’s cocktail of medications?
- Where are the “numerous” White supremacist terror examples?
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1143 Scott Adams: I Tell You How the Trump Diagnosis Changes Everything appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.