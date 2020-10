U.S.—So, it looks like we’re gonna be here for a while. A report from the Institute of Chronological Awareness suggests the month of October is on track to be three years long. Based on metrics from the first few days of the month, researchers are projecting the usual thirty-one-day month will be closer to a thousand days this year. The report came as after multiple analyses of the data.

