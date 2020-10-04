My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Do masks work or not?
- Was the Rose Garden a super-spreader event?
- Vile people wishing for a bad outcome
- When you’re down and your enemies show you kindness
- Trump Tiger Blood
- Post-Recovery SuperTrump
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1144 Scott Adams: Trump and the Campaign. What Happens to the Country’s Psychology Now? appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.