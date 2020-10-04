Episode 1144 Scott Adams: Trump and the Campaign. What Happens to the Country’s Psychology Now?

October 4, 2020
No Comments

Content:

  • Do masks work or not?
  • Was the Rose Garden a super-spreader event?
  • Vile people wishing for a bad outcome
  • When you’re down and your enemies show you kindness
  • Trump Tiger Blood
  • Post-Recovery SuperTrump

