My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Do masks work or not?

Was the Rose Garden a super-spreader event?

Vile people wishing for a bad outcome

When you’re down and your enemies show you kindness

Trump Tiger Blood

Post-Recovery SuperTrump

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1144 Scott Adams: Trump and the Campaign. What Happens to the Country’s Psychology Now? appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.