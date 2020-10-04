Turmoil in Texas Attorney General’s Office

On Thursday, seven deputies to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to the head of the agency's human resources department disclosing that they had "reported to an appropriate law enforcement authority a potential violation of law" by Paxton.

As the Austin-American Statesman reported:

Top aides of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have asked federal law enforcement authorities to investigate allegations of improper influence, abuse of office, bribery and other potential crimes against the state's top lawyer. . . . The Thursday letter said that each "has knowledge of facts relevant to these potential offenses and has provided statements concerning those facts to the appropriate law enforcement." Paxton, a 57-year-old Republican, was first elected in 2014. His office said in a statement Saturday evening: "The complaint filed against Attorney General Paxton was done to impede an ongoing investigation into criminal wrongdoing by public officials including employees of this office. Making false claims is a very serious matter and we plan to investigate this to the fullest extent of the law." The statement did not elaborate.

Among those signing the letter was First Assistant Attorney General Jeff Mateer, who has since resigned his position. Mateer was previously nominated to a federal district court by President Trump, but his nomination was subsequently withdrawn. According to the Statesman, the letter's other signatories "notified human resources to protect their jobs" as whistleblowers.

Today the Dallas Morning News reports:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he was concerned by allegations that Attorney General Ken Paxton broke state and federal laws related to bribery and abuse of office. "These allegations raise serious concerns. I will withhold further comment until the results of any investigation are complete," Abbott said in a statement Sunday. . . .

It is unclear whether the potential illegal conduct mentioned in the letter is related to a previous federal indictment of AG Paxton. Those charges are still pending and Paxton has consistently maintained his innocence.

More from the Dallas Morning News: