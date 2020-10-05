U.S.—Introverts across the country have reluctantly admitted that they're actually kinda starting to miss church greeting times.
The post Even Introverts Kinda Starting To Miss Church Greeting Times appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
Aggregating The Best In Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
U.S.—Introverts across the country have reluctantly admitted that they're actually kinda starting to miss church greeting times.
The post Even Introverts Kinda Starting To Miss Church Greeting Times appeared first on The Babylon Bee.