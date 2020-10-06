My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Biden townhall, many lies…including “fine people” HOAX
- Moral character magical thinking
- President Trump’s post-hospital video
- 25th Amendment while medicated?
- It’s not the President’s job to always tell the truth
- How I’d frame the President’s leadership
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1146 Scott Adams: Trump Escapes From Walter Reed Hospital and Tells us to Not Fear Coronavirus. How’s That Working Out? appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.