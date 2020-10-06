Episode 1146 Scott Adams: Trump Escapes From Walter Reed Hospital and Tells us to Not Fear Coronavirus. How’s That Working Out?

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Biden townhall, many lies…including “fine people” HOAX

Moral character magical thinking

President Trump’s post-hospital video

25th Amendment while medicated?

It’s not the President’s job to always tell the truth

How I’d frame the President’s leadership

