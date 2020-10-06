Episode 1146 Scott Adams: Trump Escapes From Walter Reed Hospital and Tells us to Not Fear Coronavirus. How’s That Working Out?

October 6, 2020
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

  • Biden townhall, many lies…including “fine people” HOAX
  • Moral character magical thinking
  • President Trump’s post-hospital video
  • 25th Amendment while medicated?
  • It’s not the President’s job to always tell the truth
  • How I’d frame the President’s leadership

 

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1146 Scott Adams: Trump Escapes From Walter Reed Hospital and Tells us to Not Fear Coronavirus. How’s That Working Out? appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: ,