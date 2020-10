BETHESDA, MD—Having absorbed and defeated COVID-19, president Trump then charged into the viral research lab at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland to challenge more viruses to mess with him. "The doctors and nurses here are just excellent, raaahh!" Trump shouted as he ran through the halls. "Give me any plague! I'll beat the [expletive] out of it!"

