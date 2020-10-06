Who Targeted the President?

I always trust my gut. Litigators and trial attorneys tend to do that. When things don’t make sense or add up but you don’t have a smoking gun, you start nosing around with questioning and investigating to see if your hunch pans out.

Obviously, I don’t have any proof that the recent COVID-19 infections of POTUS and FLOTUS, several Republican senators, and people working on his campaign and in his administration are truly random events or something planned, but it doesn’t pass the “random cluster of infections” smell test. Come on, admit it. You are all thinking it, too. I’m sure that, like me, you spent the weekend texting friends about your suspicions.

The virus appears to have targeted Republicans only and left Democrats unscathed. Democrats are trying to characterize this as a Rose Garden or debate super-spreader — even though plenty of Democrats and Biden-supporters were at the debate and likely interacted with Republicans after the Amy Coney Barrett ceremony. They argue that, as avid wearers of the mask, they are shielded from Republicans bearing COVID. But if masks were ironclad, we’d all be immune. People can still contract the disease in spite of masks, hand-washing, and social distancing — which are only preventive measures that minimize risk. It is odd that in a town as small as Washington, D.C., only Republicans took the hit.

The timing is a second factor. Key Republicans fell ill after the Barrett announcement, the debate, and Comey’s flaccid testimony, and now we are full-blown into October — the final leg of the campaign. We have Radcliffe’s damning evidence that Obama, Comey, and Brennan were aware of Hillary Clinton’s intent to frame Trump of colluding with Russia, and suddenly, Andy McCabe cannot do a Zoom appearance in the Senate under the pretext of fearing for his family’s safety from contracting COVID. Schumer, on cue, demands the cancelation of the Barrett hearings — all or part of which can be done remotely to prevent COVID spread. Moreover, Hidin’ Biden comes out of seclusion and hops on more planes in the last few days, flying to Michigan and Florida, than he has flown for most of September, when he made a only few local appearances in Delaware and Pennsylvania, flew to Cleveland for the debate, called lids on half the days in September, and did a post-debate lame train tour where he interacted with few supporters.

