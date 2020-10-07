HELL—Emperor Nero was surprised and a little angered to learn that all he had to do to stop Christians from gathering was to declare a pandemic. The infamous, oppressive ruler of Rome wasted a lot of energy trying to stop Christians from worshiping Jesus when all along, churches would apparently have just shut down voluntarily if he'd just told them there was a virus with a 99.7% recovery rate going around.

The post Nero Surprised To Learn That All He Had To Do To Stop Christians From Gathering Was Declare A Pandemic appeared first on The Babylon Bee.