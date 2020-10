SALT LAKE CITY, UT—The VP Debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris started on a rather dull note since neither candidate resorted to interrupting, name-calling, or yelling. Fortunately, Trump livened things up when he showed up out of nowhere swinging a steel folding chair.

