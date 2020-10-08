18 Reasons To Forgo Flu Vaccinations This Year

In response to the inevitable ad campaigns recommending that “everyone over age 6 months” needs to go to their local hospital, clinic or pharmacy to get their “routine” annual flu shots, I submit below 17 published medical journal articles that have been so ignored and/or censored-out of the mainstream media that most physicians, PAs, nurses, appointment secretaries and, especially, clinic and hospital management are unaware of their existence.

The issue of “flu shot or not” is particularly important this year because there was no influenza epidemic in the Southern Hemisphere’s this year, which means that there could not have been any influenza virus collected that are always chosen 6 months earlier Down Under for the Northern Hemisphere’s next vaccines.

Thus the 3 or 4 strains of influenza viruses chosen, cultured, mass-produced and marketed by Big Pharma corporations this “flu season” for the Northern Hemisphere nations are a total crapshoot and highly likely to have no benefit for potential recipients.

Hence the flu shots offered by GlaxoSmithKline, Sequirus, Sanofi Pasteur, Protein Sciences. (or Merck, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, etc) are likely to be useless at best, dangerous and over-priced at least and any ethical medical entity offering their flu shot this fall must fully inform ALL potential vaccine recipients.

The ethical approach for entities that annually recommend and profit from administering the almost universally ineffective flu shots would be to NOT even offer them this year – with explanations as to why not.

I hope that hospitals, clinics, public health agencies and even pharmacies will do the ethical thing and fully inform their potential clients about the truth about the total absence of accurate scientific information concerning what viruses are included in the flu shot this year. (Please be aware that the big vaccine/pharmaceutical industries quietly made their obviously blind choices for the now already manufactured and already distributed – and CDC-recommended [!!] – flu shots.)

Even though Big Pharma, physicians, hospitals, clinics and public health agencies – and now even pharmacies – commonly cause inadvertent harm to pediatric patients because of their blind adherence to the CDC-approved childhood over-vaccination schedule, they cannot be legally sued for damages to their vaccine-damaged patients due to the Reagan era liability protection legislation.

Of course, for ethical healthcare entities such as clinics and hospitals, the absence of the fear of legal liability should not be a factor in making health care decisions, although that is typically of major importance for for-profit pharmaceutical corporations and pharmacies.

The fact that there has been no logic in Big Pharma’s choice of influenza viral strains that have been chosen to be included in this year’s flu vaccine is only the first of the 18 reasons to forgo flu shots this year. The other 17 are below.

—

17 Published Flu Vaccine Studies that Should Contribute to Vaccine Hesitancy

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3603385476356977&id=100000566815512

1] Flu Vaccine Recipients Had a 36% Increased Risk of Being Susceptible to the Corona Virus

“Vaccine-Derived Virus Interference was Significantly Associated with Coronavirus and Human Metapneumovirus Infections”

Summary: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/31607599

Full text: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X19313647

Influenza vaccination and respiratory virus interference among Department of Defense personnel during the 2017-2018 influenza season.

2] Study Shows Vaccinated Children More Likely to Get Sick with Respiratory illness

“Increased Risk of Non-influenza Respiratory Virus Infections Associated With Receipt of Inactivated Influenza Vaccine.”

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22423139

“Those who were vaccinated with the trivalent influenza vaccine had a 440 % increased risk of acute respiratory infection during the nine-month follow-up, compared to those study participants who received the saline placebo.

“Not only was there no evidence the vaccine did anything to protect against confirmed influenza infection, it greatly increased the incidence of non-influenza acute respiratory infections in those children who were vaccinated.” 3] Vaccine-Induced Anti-HA2 Antibodies Promote Virus Fusion and Enhance Influenza Virus Respiratory Disease.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23986398

4] Flu Vaccines Found to Increase Heart Attack Risk (Several Studies)

“Inflammation-Related Effects of Adjuvant Influenza A Vaccination on Platelet Activation and Cardiac Autonomic Function”

http://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/studies-find-flu-shots-can-harm-your-heart-infant-and-fetus

“A concerning study published in 2011 in the International Journal of Medicine revealed a fact rarely addressed by conventional health authorities, or the mostly uncritical mainstream media, namely: flu vaccines result in inflammatory cardiovascular changes indicative of increased risk for serious heart-related events such as heart attack.” The study concluded: Together with an inflammatory reaction, influenza A vaccine induced platelet activation and sympatho-vagal imbalance towards adrenergic predominance. Significant correlations were found between C-reactive protein (CRP) levels and HRV [heart rate variability] parameters, suggesting a pathophysiological link between inflammation and cardiac autonomic regulation. The vaccine-related platelet activation and cardiac autonomic dysfunction may transiently increase the risk of cardiovascular events.

5] Primary Immunization of Premature Infants with Gestational Age <35 Weeks

Cardiorespiratory complications and C-reactive protein responses were associated with administration of single and multiple vaccines simultaneously.

http://www.greenmedinfo.com/article/crp-level-infants-elevated-48-hours-following-immunization

Inflammation-related effects of adjuvant influenza A vaccination on platelet activation and cardiac autonomic function.

http://www.greenmedinfo.com/article/influenza-vaccination-containing-adjuvant-causes-cardiac-autonomic-dysfunction

6] Children Who Get Flu Vaccine Have Three Times Risk of Hospitalization for Flu, Study Suggests”

http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/05/090519172045.htm

In asthmatic children, there was a significantly higher risk of hospitalization in subjects who received the Trivalent Influenza Vaccine, as compared to those who did not. But no other measured factors—such as insurance plans or severity of asthma—appeared to affect risk of hospitalization.

7] 2017 Study Shows That the Impression That Unvaccinated Health Care Workers Place Their Patients at Great Influenza Peril Is Exaggerated.

http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0163586

Conclusion: “Current scientific data are inadequate to support the ethical implementation of enforced healthcare worker influenza vaccination….”

8] Inflammatory Responses to Trivalent Influenza Virus Vaccine Among Pregnant Women

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21945263

9] 2017 Study: Flu Shot Associated with Spontaneous Abortion in Pregnant Women

http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X1730866610.

There is an association of spontaneous abortion with receipt of inactivated influenza vaccine containing H1N1

10] A Johns Hopkins Scientist Has Issued a Blistering Report on Influenza Vaccines in the British Medical Journal 2013

“Influenza: Marketing Vaccine by Marketing Disease”

https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.f3037

Peter Doshi, Ph.D., charges that although the vaccines are being pushed on the public in unprecedented numbers, they are less effective and cause more side effects than alleged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

11] The Flu Vaccine Has Been and Continues to be the Most Compensated Vaccine Injury in the Nation

https://www.hrsa.gov/sites/default/files/vaccinecompensation/data/statisticsreport.pdf

As of October 3, 2016, there had been 2,954 claims filed in the federal Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) for injuries and deaths following Influenza vaccination, including 109 deaths and 2,845 serious injuries.

Using the MedAlerts search engine, as of June 30, 2016, there have been more than 128,194 reports of reactions, hospitalizations, injuries and deaths following influenza vaccinations made to the federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), including 1,270 related deaths, 10,780 hospitalizations, and 2,377 related disabilities.

(Please note that it is a well-known and accepted statistic that only 1% to 10 % of vaccine injuries are ever reported to the VAERS and far fewer even know there is a special court in the United States to file for compensation for injury or death.

https://www.nvic.org/nvic-vaccine-news/january-2015/cdc-changes-restrict-vaccine-reaction-reports.aspx

(Note: The VAERS system is laborious, slow, isn’t funded at all by the vaccine corporations and most victims don’t find out about it until after the statute of limitations has run out! In addition, the system is funded by surcharges on every vaccine that is given in the US – paid for by the vaccine recipients!)

NOTE: Current Vaccine Court cases involving Vaccine Injury Compensation can be found in the official Department of Justice (DOJ) office of the US Government. Details of monetary compensation of each US case are included: http://www.mctlawyers.com/vaccine-injury/cases/

12] In Specific Cases, with Children, Influenza Vaccines Were Associated With Serious Harms Such as Narcolepsy and Febrile Convulsions

Cochrane Review 2012

13] “Risk of Narcolepsy in Children and Young People Receiving AS03 Adjuvanted Pandemic A/H1N1 2009 Influenza Vaccine: Retrospective Analysis”

By Elizabeth Miller et al, BMJ, February 26, 2013, https://www.bmj.com/content/346/bmj.f794

14] “Narcolepsy Following Pandemrix Influenza Vaccination in Europe”

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/concerns/history/narcolepsy-flu.html

15] “Guillain-Barré Syndrome Following Influenza Vaccination”,

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/199859

16] Jeremy Hammond Cites Additional Vaccine Insert Information, History & Studies.

https://www.jeremyrhammond.com/2019/01/11/how-youre-being-lied-to-about-the-risks-of-getting-a-flu-vaccine-annually/

NOTE: The association between the influenza vaccine and Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) was first identified during the 1976-1977 “swine flu” pandemic, and the alarming rate of reported GBS cases following vaccination led to the halting of the flu vaccine campaign.

17] 6 Case studies of Rhabdomyolysis/Rhabdonecrosis (Muscle Necrosis/Death) Caused by Flu Vaccines

https://academic.oup.com/ndt/article/21/2/530/1850671

Influenza Vaccine-Induced Rhabdomyolysis Leading to Acute Renal Transplant Dysfunction

2016: Post-Vaccination Myositis And Myocarditis In A Previously Healthy Male

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4751718/

2015: Rhabdomyolysis Probably Induced by Influenza Vaccine and Fibrate Therapy https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5047234/

2010: Rhabdomyolysis With Acute Renal Failure Triggered by the Seasonal Flu Vaccination In A Patient Taking Simvastatin

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22778082

2017: Severe Rhabdomyolysis-Induced Renal Failure After Influenza Vaccination in a Patient On Statins Therapy

http://www.ijcasereportsandimages.com/archive/2017/003-2017-ijcri/CR-10775-…

2017: Rhabdomyolysis Secondary to Seasonal Influenza Vaccine in a Renal Transplant Recipient

http://www.anzsnasm.com/3090

The post 18 Reasons To Forgo Flu Vaccinations This Year appeared first on LewRockwell.