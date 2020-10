GREENSBORO, NC—In the wake of Eddie Van Halen's tragic death due to cancer, worship team guitarists around the country are excited to have an excuse to play Van Halen's Eruption during the church service instead of just playing bits of it during morning warmup. According to Evangelical sources, thousands of churches will pay tribute to the legendary rocker this coming Sunday.

