Net Zero Is an Absurd Proposition Promoted by Stupid People

The concept requires replacement of transport, agricultural and mining machines with electric ones but the gullibles who promote this lunacy only point to replacing current electricity generation with useless renewables.

“Renewables” have a useful lifespan less than half that of fossil fuels.

These gullible fools neglect the reality that net zero means generating about 10 times the current electricity generation capacity and that allows no room for lifting the poor out of poverty or any redundancy.

They only ever model replacing current generation capacity.

A year ago Roger Pielke wrote:- “Net-Zero Carbon Dioxide Emissions By 2050 requires A New Nuclear Power Plant Every Day.” EVERY DAY !!!

So far we’ve built NONE !!

“I’ve found that some people don’t like the use of a nuclear power plant as a measuring stick. So we can substitute wind energy as a measuring stick. Net-zero carbon dioxide by 2050 would require the deployment of ~1500 wind turbines (2.5 MW) over ~300 square miles, every day starting tomorrow and continuing to 2050.”

