Episode 1149 Scott Adams: Coronavirus Data is All Wrong. Biden is Dangerous. Trump and 25th Amendment

Content:
- Plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer
- Court packing could destroy our republic
- Joe Biden’s call to violence against Trump supporters
- COVID19 death statistics for US…are REALLY WRONG
- A “targeted release” of COVID19?
- Pelosi and Raskin push 25th Amendment
