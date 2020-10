WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a recent town hall event, Senator Kamala Harris demonstrated her brave defiance of the patriarchy. In front of a live audience, she ate an entire handful of silica gel packets, completely ignoring the condescending "Do Not Eat" warning printed on the side.

