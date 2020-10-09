SAN FRANCISCO, CA—In its ongoing campaign to protect the American people from the evil scourge of deadly racism, Yelp has added some new features that will help consumers discern which businesses are owned by democrats, and which ones are owned by racists. If business owners are accused of possible racism, Yelp will helpfully send a protestor with a megaphone to follow them around 24/7 and helpfully declare to everyone that they're a stinky no-good bigot.

The post Yelp Hires Workers With Megaphones To Follow People Around And Call Them Racists appeared first on The Babylon Bee.