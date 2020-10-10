The Fourth Rule of Court Packing Is Accuse Republicans of Court Packing

October 10, 2020
The first rule of Court packing is you do not talk about Court packing.

The second rule of Court packing is you do not talk about Court packing.

The third rule of Court packing is you only talk about Court packing after the election.

The fourth rule of Court packing is accuse the Republicans of Court packing.

 