Episode 1151 Scott Adams: Why the Trump Slaughtermeter Just Got Pinned at 100%. Swiss Coronavirus Mystery. Who Reversal

October 11, 2020
  • Adams Law of Slow-Moving Disasters…vote integrity
  • Why the Trump Slaughtermeter is at 100% (currently)
  • WHO does NOT favor lockdowns of the economy
  • Science is often bullshit…that’s just a fact
  • Switzerland: 3 cultures, 3 COVID experiences
  • Democrat strategy: Keep Black voters uninformed

