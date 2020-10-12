Brickbat: He Don’t Like the Young Folks Hanging Around

The Boulder County, Colorado, Public Health Department has banned people aged 18 to 22 from gathering together in any size group, both indoors and outdoors. Officials say the edict is aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
