MENLO PARK, CA—In an attempt to stop the spread of real news on the platform, Facebook has banned The Babylon Bee.
The post Facebook Bans The Babylon Bee For Being Too Accurate appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
Aggregating The Best In Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
MENLO PARK, CA—In an attempt to stop the spread of real news on the platform, Facebook has banned The Babylon Bee.
The post Facebook Bans The Babylon Bee For Being Too Accurate appeared first on The Babylon Bee.