Cancelling Dianne Feinstein

In 2006, the San Francisco Public School system named an elementary school after Senator Dianne Feinstein. Now, the government seeks to remove her name from the school. Her offense? When Feinstein was mayor in 1986, she "reportedly replaced a vandalized Confederate flag, one of several historic flags flying in front of City Hall at the time." Unbelievable. Even DiFi is not woke enough for San Francisco. No one is safe. And of course, the City will also cancel George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and everyone else.

Poor Senator Feinstein. Lindsey Graham must have given her the hug of death.